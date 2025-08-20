Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Noida DM Medha Roopam's connection with CEC Gyanesh Kumar under spotlight due to..., check here to know

Cracking the UPSC exam is not a cakewalk, every year lakhs of students apprear in this exam to fulfil their dreams. Howevre, only a handful manage to succeed, and one such story is of Medha Roopam, the District Magistrate (DM) of Noida. Medha Roopam, a 2014-batch IAS officer, made history on August 1 when she took charge as the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Although she has recently been in the spotlight due to her connection with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, her achievements and dedication to her work are worth noting.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Cracking the UPSC exam is not a cakewalk, every year lakhs of students apprear in this exam to fulfil their dreams. Howevre, only a handful manage to succeed, and one such story is of Medha Roopam, the District Magistrate (DM) of Noida. Medha Roopam, a 2014-batch IAS officer, made history on August 1 when she took charge as the first woman District Magistrate (DM) of Noida's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Although she has recently been in the spotlight due to her connection with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, her achievements and dedication to her work are worth noting.

Let's know more about her.

Medha Roopam's early life and education

Medha Roopam was born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, but her early education took place in Kerala, where her father, Gyanesh Kumar, was posted as an IAS officer. She completed her schooling from Naval Public School in Ernakulam and St. Thomas School in Thiruvananthapuram. Medha pursued her graduation in Economics from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University. Her academic background and family influence likely played a significant role in shaping her career aspirations.

Medha Roopam's career milestones

Medha Roopam's career in the IAS has been marked by several notable postings. After completing her training, her first posting was as Assistant Magistrate in Bareilly. She later served as Joint Magistrate in Meerut, where she won a gold medal in a shooting championship in Baghpat during her tenure. Her subsequent postings included Joint Magistrate in Unnao, Joint Director at the UP Academy of Administration & Management (UPAAM), and Special Secretary in the Women's Welfare Department.

She also served as Chief Development Officer in Barabanki and District Magistrate in Hapur. In February 2023, she was appointed as the Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida Authority, overseeing key projects like the Jewar airport and Film City. Recently, she took charge as the District Magistrate of Kasganj, where she demonstrated her ability to handle challenging situations.

Shooting Career

Apart from her administrative career, Medha Roopam is also an accomplished shooter. She began shooting during her Class 12 and won three gold medals in the Kerala State Shooting Championship. Her talent in shooting has been recognized at the national level, showcasing her versatility and dedication. Medha's achievements in both her professional and personal pursuits make her a notable figure in the IAS.

What is the connection between Noida DM Medha Roopam and CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Medha Roopam's father, Gyanesh Kumar, is the current Chief Election Commissioner of India. This connection has been the subject of much discussion on social media, with some questioning the potential influence of her father's position on her career. However, it's worth noting that Medha Roopam has achieved success in her own right, clearing the UPSC exam with an impressive 10th rank and demonstrating her capabilities as a sharp and efficient officer.

Personal life

Medha Roopam is married to Manish Bansal, a fellow 2014-batch IAS officer who is currently serving as the District Magistrate of Saharanpur. Her family background is steeped in public service, with her sister and brother-in-law also serving as officers in the IRS and IAS. This strong family support system likely plays a significant role in her personal and professional life.

Current work as DM of Noida and Kasganj visit

As the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam is working to drive development and growth in the region. Recently, she visited Kasganj, where she inspected the flood-affected areas and directed officials to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the people. During her visit, she even rode a tractor to reach the affected areas, showcasing her commitment to her work and willingness to go the extra mile to ensure the well-being of the people. This incident highlights her proactive approach and dedication to her role as a district magistrate

