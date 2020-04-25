Noida DM lifts ban; doctors, paramedics can now travel between Delhi and Noida

The District Magistrate (DM) of Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday evening lifted the ban on the movement of doctors and paramedical health workers across the Delhi-Noida border. This comes days after the administration had sealed the border off.

Noida DM Suhas LY took to Twitter on Friday night to post a clarification from the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, informing that the doctors and paramedics having COVID-19 duty passes issued by the Centre, the Delhi government or the Uttar Pradesh state government will be allowed movement via the Delhi-Noida border.

The Noida DM said that the exemptions have been provided as per Provision Number 1 in the Border Closure Order dated April 21.

Another exemption is if the vehicle bears a COVID-19 pass issued by the Govt of India/Delhi/UP, then ID card issued by the concerned hospital/Government organisation shall be sufficient to allow access for such workers. Also, those working in medical Institutions like AIIMS, Safdarganj, RML, Military Hospital are also allowed under this provision.

"It is clarified that the movement of following medical personnel is allowed between Delhi and Noida as per exemption provision number 1 in the border closure order 21/4/2020. We salute the corona warriors for their continuous effort, and request you to Stay Home Stay Safe," Noida DM Suhas LY wrote on Twitter.

On April 21, the Delhi-Noida border was completely sealed and only persons who were issued special passes were being permitted to move across the border. A spike in COVID-19 cases was cited as the reason for the decision.

The order had stated that most patients who had tested positive, had had some connections with Delhi, according to a report submitted by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in Noida and Greater Noida has crossed over 100 with as many as 28 hotspots.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 775 and the number of infected cases topped the 24,500-mark in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.