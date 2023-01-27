Noida-Dehradun in 3 hours as Delhi-Dehradun, Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressways to be linked with NH-9

In a great news for the people of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, the authorities are planning to connect NH-9 with the Northern Peripheral road and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. The link road will be around 25 kilometers long. Most of the proposed road will be elevated. After this road is completed, it will take around 2.5 hours from Ghaziabad to reach Dehradun.This means it will take just 3 hours to reach Dehradun from Noida and 3.5 hours from Greater Noida. Both cities are close to Ghaziabad.

GDA chief engineer RK Gupta told Jagran that the road will be of six lanes. The road will start from Chhijarsi at NH-9. It will cross over the Delhi-Meerut Expressway over the Harnandi River. It will join the road going to Raj Nagar Extension via Sai Upvan, Hindon River Metro Station roads. It will ten cross the City Forest and join the Northern Peripheral Road.

Those who want to go to Dehradun will be able to do that via the Northern Peripheral Road. They will then join the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway from near Mandola.

In the future, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway will also get connectivity with the new road whenever the project is finished. The link will be at Chhijarsi. This plan will be kept as an option. As of now, the masses will come to Faridabad via the Northern Peripheral Road till Dasna.

It is expected that a new junction will be built in Loni's Mandola.