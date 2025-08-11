Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story
China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India
Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...
Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha
Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi
From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
Pakistan Army chief threatens India with nuclear annihilation, destroy half of the world from US soil, he says...
'Will slit his...': Kamal Haasan receives death threat from TV actor Ravichandran over 'anti-Sanatana' remarks
What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?
INDIA
Parents reviewed the CCTV footage from the day care, which showed the attendant's assault on the little girl.
CCTV footage shows a woman attendant at a daycare slapping, biting, throwing, and hitting a 15-month-old girl with a plastic bat. Disturbing CCTV footage from the daycare shows the attendant purposefully beating the child on the face and dropping her to the ground, despite the bite marks on the baby's thighs. The incident has been reported at the daycare in Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida's Sector 137.
As per Preliminary reports, the incident happened on August 4 when the child's mother brought her sobbing uncontrollably after returning home from daycare. The mother discovered circular marks on both of the toddler's thighs when changing her clothes. After that, she brought the girl to a physician, who determined that the marks were typical of bites from humans.
The accused is a minor and said that she loves the child and did those things out of love, the police said.
The daycare's CCTV footage, which showed the attendant assaulting the young girl, was then reviewed by the parents. The attendant is seen in the video attempting to soothe the sobbing girl while holding her. But the nanny lost patience when the kids didn't stop crying, so she threw her to the ground and repeatedly slapped her.
The parents also claimed that the daycare center's leader did nothing to shield or console the youngster in spite of her cries. Rather, they assert that when confronted, the daycare head and the maid both threatened and used derogatory language.
In response to the parents' complaint, Sector-142 police filed a case, examined the youngster medically, and took the accused maid into custody. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been filed under the appropriate sections. Legal actions are in progress, and the accused maid has been placed under arrest," a police official revealed.
The police are investigating the minor's employment at the day care. Additionally, an investigation into the daycare center's license is in progress.