INDIA

Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video

Parents reviewed the CCTV footage from the day care, which showed the attendant's assault on the little girl.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

CCTV footage shows a woman attendant at a daycare slapping, biting, throwing, and hitting a 15-month-old girl with a plastic bat. Disturbing CCTV footage from the daycare shows the attendant purposefully beating the child on the face and dropping her to the ground, despite the bite marks on the baby's thighs. The incident has been reported at the daycare in Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida's Sector 137.

As per Preliminary reports, the incident happened on August 4 when the child's mother brought her sobbing uncontrollably after returning home from daycare. The mother discovered circular marks on both of the toddler's thighs when changing her clothes. After that, she brought the girl to a physician, who determined that the marks were typical of bites from humans.

The accused is a minor and said that she loves the child and did those things out of love, the police said.

The daycare's CCTV footage, which showed the attendant assaulting the young girl, was then reviewed by the parents. The attendant is seen in the video attempting to soothe the sobbing girl while holding her. But the nanny lost patience when the kids didn't stop crying, so she threw her to the ground and repeatedly slapped her.

The parents also claimed that the daycare center's leader did nothing to shield or console the youngster in spite of her cries. Rather, they assert that when confronted, the daycare head and the maid both threatened and used derogatory language.

In response to the parents' complaint, Sector-142 police filed a case, examined the youngster medically, and took the accused maid into custody. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been filed under the appropriate sections. Legal actions are in progress, and the accused maid has been placed under arrest," a police official revealed.

The police are investigating the minor's employment at the day care. Additionally, an investigation into the daycare center's license is in progress.

