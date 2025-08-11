This is world's first sea-skimming drone, can fly 30cm above sea surface, to be operated for 3 hours with 200 km range, production is set to begin in...
Noida Daycare Horror: 15-month-old baby girl assaulted by attendant, chilling CCTV footage surfaces
Independence Day 2025: Speech ideas and tips for I-day function at school
Weather update: IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad
PM Modi inaugurates 184 Type-VII Multi-Storey flats for MPs in Delhi; details here
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Vrat Vidhi, puja timings, dos and don'ts to keep in mind while observing the fast
Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav's participation at Asia Cup 2025 hangs in doubt? Here's why
Who was Anas-al-Sharif? Journalist who was killed in Israeli strike near Gaza, his last message says, 'If I die, I die steadfast...'
'Vote chori' protest: Rahul Gandhi, along with 300 Opp MPs, to march from parliament to Election Commission today; know key details
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore
INDIA
The disturbing CCTV footage from the daycare shows the attendant hitting the child against the wall, dropping her to the ground, slapping her and leaving her crying. The attendant was detained after the parents noticed bite marks on their baby. Here know what happened.
A horrifying incident was reported at the daycare in Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida's Sector 137, where an attendant assaulted a 15-month-old baby girl. The disturbing CCTV footage from the daycare shows the attendant hitting the child against the wall, dropping her to the ground, slapping her and leaving her crying. The attendant was detained after the parents noticed bite marks on their baby's thigh. An FIR has also been registered against the daycare owner, who allegedly watched but did not intervene.