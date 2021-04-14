Noida COVID-19 news: Gyms, swimming pools closed, know fresh guidelines here

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, the Noida administration has announced to shut all the swimming pools in the district. According to the official order by the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhash LY on Tuesday (April 13, 2021), swimming pools have been closed with immediate effect till further notice.

According to reports, all the gyms in the district have also been directed to be closed till further order to check the spread of coronavirus.

Also, as much as 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals have been reserved for local people and guidelines have also been issued to all hospitals in this regard. It has been done as several patients had to recently face a problem due to a shortage of beds.

It is to be noted that a night curfew is in place in the Gautam Budh Nagar district amid rising coronavirus infections. The curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17. However, all movement essential goods/commodities and essential/medical services shall be exempted from restrictions.

The district 229 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)