Noida cop suspended after looting two strangers at gunpoint

The complaint stated that the two people were headed towards Bulandshahr from Noida around 3 pm on Friday when the constable hitchhiked a ride.

In a disgraceful incident, a cop in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar reportedly assaulted two people and looted them at gunpoint. The incident occured when they offered him a lift in a car.

The cop has been identified as Head Constable Ombir Bhati. The complaint stated that the two people were headed towards Bulandshahr from Noida around 3 pm on Friday when the constable hitchhiked a ride in their car.

During the ride, the police threatened them to give some documents and cash at gunpoint.

“Head Constable Ombir Bhati has been found guilty of indecency and has been suspended from service. A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the matter. Other allegations, including firing and loot, have not been confirmed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Around a dozen policemen have been shunted or suspended for assaulting, manhandling or harassing people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district since May, PTI reported.