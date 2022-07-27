Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida college student held for mowing down carpenter under his SUV

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm when the SUV lost control and hit the 36-year-old carpenter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

Noida college student held for mowing down carpenter under his SUV
The accused studies at Amity University in Noida, Police said.

A college student was arrested by the police for allegedly running over a carpenter with his SUV on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident took place around 8 pm when the SUV lost control and hit the 36-year-old carpenter, who was walking on the side of a road in Sector 126, they said.

"Lalji Chauhan, who worked at a construction site of ATS, was rushed to a private hospital but did not survive.

The Mahindra Scorpio involved in the crash was identified and its driver Sahil Sharma, who lives in Jasola Vihar, Delhi, and studies at Amity University in Noida was arrested," a police spokesperson said.

The body of Chauhan, who hailed from Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh, has been sent for post- mortem, the official said, adding that further legal proceedings are being carried out.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 403 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.