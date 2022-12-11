Search icon
Noida: Chaos in Sector 93 as massive fire erupts in Gejha village

The CFO said that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are still unknown.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 09:53 PM IST

File Photo

Firefighters responded to a massive fire in Noida Sector 93 slum area on Sunday night. The cause of the blaze is yet unknown. The fire apparently caused widespread disruption immediately after it started

Gejha village, which is part of sector 93 in Noida's Phase 2 where the incident occurred, was the scene of the crime.

People in the slum are seen in the footage running away from danger. According to Noida Police, things got really out of hand. There have been no reported deaths.

"No person, including any firefighters, got hurt in the incident. The fire was largely doused by 8.30 pm and the situation brought under control," Police told PTI.

According to police, the remaining embers of the scrapyard fire were being carried by a few pieces of plastic that had been engulfed in the blaze before it was put out.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

