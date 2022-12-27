Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari plans to improve citizens' health: Yoga, meditation centers and other initiatives to be taken

There is good news for Noida residents as local government has begun improving the area's healthcare facilities. To improve residents' health, Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari has developed a unique plan that calls for the opening of yoga, meditation centers and other initiatives. The deadline to apply for this unique plan is December 31.

According to Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida Authority, a plot plan has also been created for the development of a nursery school and a temple. The bidders who placed higher bids than the reserve price will be given the plot. IAS officer Maheshwari predicted that the people would benefit greatly from the Yoga Center's upcoming opening, Tricity Today reported.

Opening of a yoga and meditation centre

Officials with the Noida Authority reported that the city's pollution level is extremely high. Noida consistently ranks among the top five cities in the nation. In order to further boost the local population's health, it has been decided to establish a yoga and meditation centre. A plot in Sector-33 with a ares of about 600 square metres will be used for this.

Plan to assist small business owners

The Noida Authority has created a plan for small shopkeepers in addition to large commercial plots. The Sector-18 removable and ﬂexible kiosk plan has been reinstated for small business owners. There are about ten vacant kiosks here. In order to register online, you must deposit Rs 15,000 in registration fees and GST. The program's application deadline is December 31. You can find all the information you need about the programme on the Noida Authority website.

32 stores constructed in Botanical Garden parking area

32 stores and 2 cafes constructed in the Sector-38A Botanical Garden parking will be rented by Noida Authority. The range of their rent is from 27,000 to 8 lakh rupees per month. For this, a plan has been started. According to representatives of the authority, applications for the plan may be submitted through January 6. The Noida Authority website contains brochures and other information.

