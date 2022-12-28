Search icon
Noida: Case filed against builder for not giving possession of flat to woman in Sector 77

Noida: The woman had bought the flat from another person who was the first allottee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:53 PM IST

Noida: A woman has filed a case against a builder at Sector-113 Police Station, Noida. Reports suggest that the woman has alleged that the builder took possession of the flat that she had bought from the first allottee.

Police said that Shashi Jindal's wife Omprakash Jindal, who lives in Sector-15A, has lodged a case at Sector-113 police station. According to reports, he had bought a flat in Antriksh Forest Society, Sector-77. He had bought that flat from Shriram Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 41. Jaiswal was the first allottee.

Jaiswal applied to the builder to transfer all the documents in the woman's favour. After all documentation, she took possession of the flat. However, the woman alleged that later the builder took possession of the flat and did not give possession to her.

Police said that the victim alleged that when she went to take possession, the builder threatened her and abused her. The victim has complained about the matter to the police commissioner.

Reports suggest after the Commissioner of Police Laxmi Singh's orders, a case has been registered against builder Harendra Kumar in this matter.

READ | Leopard sighted in Greater Noida's Ajnara Lee Garden Housing Society; alert sent to residents

