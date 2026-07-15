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Noida Building Fire: What caused blaze that killed 2 and forced 50 families to flee?

The blaze, likely caused by an electric vehicle charging that spread to petrol vehicles in the ground floor parking, led to smoke inhalation for two residents who were shifted to a district hospital.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 04:23 PM IST

Noida Building Fire: What caused blaze that killed 2 and forced 50 families to flee?
Noida Building Fire: How did EV charging lead to 2 deaths in Sector 66? (Source: X)
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Fire broke out in a residential building in Noida's Mamura village on Wednesday, killing two people. According to police, the fire reportedly started while an electric vehicle was in the ground-floor parking area, spread quickly to nearby vehicles and sent thick smoke through the building, prompting the evacuation of around 50 families. The fire department rushed to the spot in Sector 66 and launched a rescue operation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and directed officials to immediately reach the spot and oversee relief and rescue operations. He directed the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, maintain vigilance at all levels and continuously monitor the rescue and relief efforts. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

The building housed multiple tenant families in Mamura village, Sector 66, in a ground-plus-four structure. According to Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, around 50 families were safely evacuated. Officials said seven fire tenders and rescue vehicles were deployed, and the building owner and leaseholder have been taken into custody, with an FIR registered at the Phase-3 police station.

Noida Building Fire: What happened

The blaze, likely caused by an electric vehicle charging that spread to petrol vehicles in the ground floor parking, led to smoke inhalation for two residents who were shifted to a district hospital. According to an eyewitness, residents in the building had to flee as the police had not arrived, and there was no other way out. 'Since the building was under construction, staircases were available; they positioned a ladder from above, allowing about 150 to 200 of us to climb across and escape down that way…The fire was concentrated on the ground floor, where two people—likely a couple—burned to death. I have been living here since 2021," the eyewitness told ANI.

As per the police, two individuals fell ill and were sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment, subsequently passing away. 

"However, two people experienced health complications due to smoke inhalation. The building had parking on the ground floor, not a basement. Smoke from the parking area travelled upwards, affecting the occupants. The two individuals whose condition deteriorated due to the fumes were immediately shifted by ambulance to the district hospital. We will provide updates on their condition. They have already been taken to the hospital. Each floor accommodates about five families, with around 12 rooms configured as two-room flats. Rescue operations were conducted continuously to evacuate all the occupants safely," said Narain. 

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