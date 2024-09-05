Noida Authority to run 100 electric buses in these 27 routes under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme

The goal is to fast-track the implementation, ensuring that the service begins within the next 5-6 months

In a bid to resolve Noida’s long-standing public transport issues, the Noida Authority, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Urban Transport and the Union Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs (MoHUA), is ready to roll out 100 electric buses. The initiative is part of the Prime Minister E-Bus Sewa scheme, which aims to deploy 10,000 e-buses across Indian cities through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Of the 100 e-buses, 13 will operate within Noida, 9 in Greater Noida, and 5 along the Yamuna Expressway region, covering a total of 27 routes. These routes are strategically planned to connect key areas within Gautam Budh Nagar, including vital links to Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida. Metro stations, commercial hubs, government offices, and residential areas will also be well connected through these e-buses, easing the daily commute for thousands.

"The Centre will provide the e-buses, and Noida Authority will assist in managing this crucial project," said Lokesh M, Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority. The goal is to fast-track the implementation, ensuring that the service begins within the next 5-6 months.

Noida Authority’s responsibilities include constructing depots, installing EV charging stations, and setting up bus stops, while the Central Government will offer financial assistance for operations. Officials believe this service will significantly alleviate the region’s public transport burden, bringing a green and efficient future closer to reality.