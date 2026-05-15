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Noida authority slashes official vehicle fuel consumption by 20% amid PM Modi's austerity call, check details

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Noida authority slashes official vehicle fuel consumption by 20% amid PM Modi's austerity call, check details

The move comes amid the Centre's call for fuel conservation following the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices.

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ANI

Updated : May 15, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

Noida authority slashes official vehicle fuel consumption by 20% amid PM Modi's austerity call, check details
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The Noida Authority on Friday decided to reduce daily fuel consumption of all light and heavy vehicles and machinery operated under it by 20 per cent in view of the ongoing energy crisis and PM Modi's call for austerity in the national interest.

According to an official statement, the decision was taken by the Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority in compliance with the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for fuel conservation in the national interest.

"In the national interest, the Chief Executive Officer, Noida has decided to reduce the daily fuel consumption of all light/heavy vehicles and machines operated under the Authority by 20% in view of austerity in compliance with the call for national interest made by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Government of India and Hon'ble Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh," the official statement said.

The move comes amid the Centre's call for fuel conservation following the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict and rising crude oil prices.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi made "seven appeals" to citizens, urging them to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives.

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister said patriotism today also meant responsible behaviour in daily life and appealed to citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles.

He also called upon households to reduce edible oil consumption and urged farmers to move towards natural farming practices to reduce dependence on imported chemical fertilisers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, launched a hydrogen-powered shuttle bus service in Delhi's Central Vista area on Friday.

According to DMRC officials, the hydrogen-fuelled buses will provide environmentally friendly last-mile connectivity between metro stations and government offices in Central Vista.

The Centre on Friday also increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each across the country. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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