Noida Authority planning another elevated road from Sector 16, Rajanigandha Chowk; all details

Noida News: The third elevated road will connect Noida's Mahamaya Flyover with Delhi's Chilla. (Representational)

The population in Noida is increasing astronomically because of which traffic jams have become a common occurrence. Almost every citizen of Noida and Greater Noida faces traffic snarls every day. To fight the problem, Noida Authority CEO Rity Maheshwari is working on a long-term plan.

The Noida Authority is planning to construct the fourth elevated road.

The elevated road will begin from Sector 3's Rajnigandha Chowk to Sector 57 crossroad. The civil department of the Noida Authority is making a proposal in this regard.

The authority has made a u-turn on this route in order to make it signal free, but couldn't. This road joins DND, Sector 57 and Ghaziabad via Labour Chowk. A lot of people travel on this road causing traffic snarls.

According to the proposed plan, the elevated road will start from the Rajnigandha Underpass till Sector 57. It will be around 5.5 km long. A file is being prepared over it for approval.

The first elevated road in Noida connects the Atta Underpass with Uflex company. This road was opened six years ago. The second elevated road connecting Dadri-Surajpur-Chalera road is under construction, reported Tricity.

The third elevated road will connect Noida's Mahamaya Flyover with Delhi's Chilla. It will make Greater Noida-Delhi signal free and ensure high-speed connectivity.