Noida Authority orders builders to get registry of 4000 flats; check full list here

Photo: File (Image for representation)

Although the builders in Greater Noida have paid the authority's dues in lieu of these flats, the registry of about 4000 apartments from 20 projects is still not listed in the buyers' names due to their negligence. The registry of these apartments has received approval, according to information provided by the authority's special officer (builders). Nevertheless, the lack of a registry prevents the buyers from obtaining ownership rights to these apartments.

Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Noida authority, gave the order to organise a continuous camp in the authority's office for the registration of these flats. Despite this, a lot of builders showed no interest in the flat registry. Due to this, the authority has since uploaded a website and published public information about individual projects to inform potential buyers.

The Authority has issued a warning to these builders, stating that they will be subject to action in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement or allotment deed as well as RERA's regulations if the names of the purchasers of these apartments are not registered promptly.

In fact, the Greater Noida Authority has established a number of relief measures, such as issuing building and tower-wise completion certificates, to return homes to flat buyers who have sunk their hard-earned cash into developer projects. Even though builders are required to register the buildings in the buyers' names after obtaining their permission to complete the work and register, many builders continue to perform this task carelessly.

Soumya Srivastava, OSD, Greater Noida Authority stated that right now permission has been granted by the Authority of Greater Noida for 4000 flats of roughly 20 builder projects, building and tower-wise completion records and sublease deed or registry, but builders have not enrolled buyers' names. However, to ensure the ease of the buyers, with the orders of CEO Ritu Maheshwari, daily camps have been set up for registration in the board's premises.

According to Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Authority, the Authority is doing everything in its power to secure the rights of the purchasers. She has also urged the purchasers to pressure the builder to register their apartments as soon as possible if they own flats in projects for which completion certificates and registration have been completed.

Flats of these projects to get registry

Registry of 4000 flats of 20 builder projects is to be done in Celris Realtech, SJP Hotels & Resorts, Nandi Infratech, Belgravia Projects, Ratan Buildtech, Starcity Real Estate, Sam India Abhimanyu Housing, Nirala Infratech, Solitaire Infrahome, Anthem Infrastructure, Pigeon Buildhome, Newway Homes, MI Builder, Star Landcraft, Angle Infra Height, Fusion Buildtech, Intentions Infrastructure, Panchsheel Buildtech, Mahalaxmi Infrahome and Kamrup Infra.

