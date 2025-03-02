In 2022, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ordered a nationwide ban on single-use plastic items from July 1, prohibiting their manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use due to their low utility and high littering potential.

Noida Authority will impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on anyone found selling, using, stocking, or distributing single-use plastic in the city. The decision comes in light of the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2022, which encourage sustainable alternatives to reduce single-use plastic production and use.

"Noida Authority, exercising its power under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, imposes a complete ban on the sale, use, stocking, and distribution of plastic bags less than 120 microns from March 1, 2025. If any person is found in violation of this order, they shall be liable to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5,000 per default," he said.

The ban on single-use plastic in Noida extends to items like balloon sticks, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery (forks, spoons, knives, straws), and wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes and cigarette packets.

In 2022, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) ordered a nationwide ban on single-use plastic items from July 1, prohibiting their manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use due to their low utility and high littering potential.

The authorities have also launched a five-day awareness and enforcement drive against single-use plastic called RACE, focusing on Reduction, Awareness, Circular Solutions, and Mass Engagement. However, enforcement was not continuous, leading to the continued use of single-use plastic.