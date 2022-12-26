Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida Authority asks DLF Mall of India to pay Rs 235 crore within 15 days, here's why

The Noida Authority acquired this land and gave it to the company that built the mall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

Noida Authority asks DLF Mall of India to pay Rs 235 crore within 15 days, here's why
Noida Mall of India: The businessman moved the Supreme Court over the case. (File)

The Noida Authority will facilitate the transaction of Rs 235 crore between the DLF Mall and Bengaluru-based businessman Virana Reddy.

The authority has issued a notice to the owner of DLF's Mall of India. DLF Universal Limited Company will have to pay Rs 235 crore to the authority that will pay the money to the businessman. The case is 17 years old.

The land on which DLF mall was built belonged to Virana Reddy. He had bought the land from a local farmer on April 24, 1997.

The Noida Authority acquired this land and gave it to the company that built the mall.

The businessman moved the Supreme Court over the case. The court recently asked the Noida Authority to pay the remaining Rs 235 crore.

The authority, however, has sent a notice to the DLF Mall of India to pay the money within 15 days.

On May 5, 2022, Supreme Court's justice Vineet Saran and JK Maheshwari's bench ordered the Noida Authority to pay an interest of 15 percent to the man. They have also asked them to pay the remaining money at the rate of 1,10,000 per square meter as compensation for the land acquisition, reported Tricity News.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Check SBI, ICICI, Axis, HDFC, and Post Office fixed deposit rates
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Temple's wall, ceiling decorated with 550 gold layers, IN PICS
Lancet study: THESE 5 bacteria responsible for at least 6.8 lakh deaths in India
Virat Kohli’s love life: Women he allegedly dated before wife Anushka Sharma came along
Ghattamaneni Krishna death: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Ravi Teja, Kamal Haasan mourn loss of Mahesh Babu's father
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Jyotiraditya Scindia helps MP minister wear slippers after assurance of road work completion in Gwalior
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.