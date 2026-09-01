Noida approves Rs 85 crore flyover to tackle a key Expressway bottleneck: Check sectors, route and details

Noida residents near Sectors 148 and 150 may soon get relief from traffic jams as the Authority plans an Rs 85 crore flyover to improve connectivity across the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

People in Noida who stay near Sector 148 and Sector 150 are set to get relief from heavy traffic jams as a new flyover connecting these sectors is set to be constructed in the coming months. The proposed 500-metre-long flyover will connect Sector 148 with Sector 150, providing daily commuters with an alternative route to the existing underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Why is the flyover needed?

The existing underpass is quite narrow and, during peak hours, congestion makes conditions worse in the area, particularly on rainy days when waterlogging affects traffic movement.

The new flyover is expected to allow traffic to cross the expressway directly instead of depending on the existing small underpass.

Cost of building the flyover

The flyover is estimated to cost around Rs 85 crore, and the Noida Authority has started working on its Detailed Project Report (DPR). The General Manager of Noida Authority, AK Arora, said that preparations have begun for the construction of the flyover.

Construction work will commence as soon as the proposal gets approved.

Which sectors will this flyover connect?

Sector - 148

Sector - 149

Sector - 150

Sector - 151

Sector - 152

Sector - 153

It is expected that nearly two lakh people living in these sectors will benefit from the proposed flyover. The reason for building this flyover is also the rapid development taking place in these sectors, where several residential projects are currently in the works.

''Sports facilities are also being developed in Sports City Sector 150. Traffic pressure in the area is expected to increase further in the coming days. Considering this, we have decided to develop a flyover connecting Sectors 148 and 150,'' TOI reported, quoting AK Arora.