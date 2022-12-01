Apple iPhone 13 buyers beware! Gang selling fake iPhone busted at Noida Sector 63

Noida news: The cost of the fake iPhone was Rs 17500 but they will sell it to customers for Rs 53,000.

New Delhi: The Noida Police has busted a gang selling duplicate Apple iPhone 13 near the city's Sector 63 police station. The iPhones were China-made and fake. The gang was allegedly selling these phones at a lower price than the market price of the Apple iPhone 13, entrapping unsuspecting customers who thought they were getting the phones at a massive discount.

The Noida Police found 60 duplicate iPhones from the possession of the gang that has three members.



The gang was offering iPhone 13 for Rs 53,000, lower than the retail price of Rs 66,000.

How they duped the masses? According to the police, the gang would buy fake iPhones for Rs 12,000 each. They will also buy iPhone boxes costing Rs 4,500 from the Chinese portal Alibaba. They also got Apple stickers for Rs 1,000.

The cost of the fake iPhone was Rs 17500 but they will sell it to customers for Rs 53,000.

Lalit Tyagi, Abhishek Kumar and Rajneesh Ranjan have been identified as the trio arrested for the crime.

"The complainant in the case informed police that he was given a genuine iPhone at low price when he first purchased it from them but when he placed an order for more phones, he was sold the duplicate models," the police told PTI.

They have also seized Rs 4.50 lakh and a Renault Duster from their possession.

They have also found fake Aadhaar cards.