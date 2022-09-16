Noida: Amid dog attacks, 14 pet canines abandoned

Noida (File)

In Noida, 14 dogs have been abandoned by their owners amid reports of dog attacks and the resident associations' taking strict actions against them.

According to reports, a Noida-based non-profit found 14 pet dogs tied outside its gate. None of the pet dog owners talked with the NGO. They simply abandoned their beloved pets at night in what could be a potentially dangerous act.

An official of the NGO told Aaj Tak that over the last few weeks, they have received over 250 requests by dog owners to abandon their pets.

The NGO, House Of Stray Animals, has promised action against such people.

On Thursday, the AOA of Prateek Laurel, a society in Noida Sector 120, sent out a notice to residents saying it will fine those who violate the dog-related rules Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence.

The updated rules are linked to taking pets outside, using a leash and muzzle when outside, and carrying paper to scoop dog waste from public places.

The AOA threatened repeated violators with police complaints.