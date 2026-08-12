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Noida Airport Waterlogging: What happened, what airport authorities said

The incident has triggered criticism and questions over the drainage and infrastructure of the airport, which began operations less than two months ago.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Noida Airport Waterlogging: What happened, what airport authorities said
Noida Airport Waterlogging: What happened, what airport authorities said
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The recently built Noida International Airport faced waterlogging on Tuesday after heavy downpour, with a viral video showing water accumulating inside the airport premises. The incident has triggered criticism and questions over the drainage and infrastructure of the airport, which began operations less than two months ago.

Noida International Airport waterlogging

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP government and said, "Will boats now operate at the airport? Wherever there is a BJP government, there is mega-corruption!"  The videos circulating on social media purportedly showed water accumulated along a stretch connecting the terminal to the parking area at the Jewar-based airport, with airport personnel working to drain it.

The airport authorities, however, said the waterlogging was temporary and occurred following a spell of extremely heavy rain on Tuesday. The airport teams immedicately without swung into action and ensured drainage within 30 minutes, without disrupting flight or passenger movement. During the incident,  traffic was rerouted through an alternate route, and it had minimal impact on operations with no flights disrupted.

Vehicle and passenger movement between the terminal and parking area returned to normal after the water was cleared. The airport team said it continues to monitor the weather conditions and remains prepared to ensure smooth passenger movement. The management ensured it would take corrective action wherever required.

About Noida International Airport

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is a key aviation and logistics hub, complementing existing capacity in the region. Inaugurated on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NIA is part of the Yogi government's broader vision to develop Uttar Pradesh as a centre of multi-modal connectivity and global investment. It serves as a new aviation gateway for Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and nearby states. significantly reduce the pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport while sparking a real estate and industrial boom in the surrounding Jewar region. 

Developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. 

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