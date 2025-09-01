Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE
Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here
Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid
Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifestyle
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
What is Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025? How it punishes fake immigrants; check provision, other details
Viral photos: Alia Bhatt feasts on tasty modaks, gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, poses with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor
Asia Cup 2025: How much prize money will winner and other teams take home?
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos
INDIA
Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida are in full swing. According to officials, nearly 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the first phase is expected to be fully ready by October 25.
Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida are in full swing. Officials have indicated that the mega project could be formally inaugurated in November. According to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), nearly 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the first phase is expected to be fully ready by October 25. Finishing and deep cleaning are currently underway across the premises.
The airport authority has set staggered deadlines for different zones. The forecourt, check-in, security hold, boarding gates, and departure flow areas are targeted for completion by October 20, while the works for arrival and departure halls are already finished. The construction of passenger boarding bridges is likely to be completed by the end of September. Key infrastructure, including the fire station, airline offices, cargo terminal, runway, and ATC tower, has already been completed, marking a significant step toward operational readiness.
According to officials, work on the arrival-departure road, including a 100-meter stretch leading to the airport, is also being fast-tracked. Car parking facilities are scheduled to be completed by October 25.
The Yamuna Authority CEO said that once construction is completed, time will be sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration. Following the ceremony, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct inspections and provide clearances before granting the aerodrome license required for commercial flight operations, he said.
Jewar Airport, touted to be one of the largest in north India, is expected to transform connectivity in the National Capital Region. Its operation will provide a major boost to both passengers and industries, who have been eagerly awaiting the facility’s opening. The Noida International Airport is being built in four phases. The first phase, costing Rs 10,056 crore, is designed to cater to 12 million passengers annually, and will have one runway and one terminal building.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)