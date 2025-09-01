Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed in Dwarka on September 2, 3; check timings, roads to avoid

Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifestyle

Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE

What is Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025? How it punishes fake immigrants; check provision, other details

Viral photos: Alia Bhatt feasts on tasty modaks, gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations, poses with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor

Asia Cup 2025: How much prize money will winner and other teams take home?

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal and Zeishan Quadri over smoking room, Farhana Bhat hits Baseer Ali with...: Watch viral videos

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya, she was dropped for this 'bizzare' reason, years later Sooraj Barjatya met her and..

Not Bhagyashree, but Kapil Sharma's 'Bua' was OG choice for Maine Pyar Kiya

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to check HERE

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, get direct link, steps to chec

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for dif

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here

Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida are in full swing. According to officials, nearly 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the first phase is expected to be fully ready by October 25.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

Noida Airport's first phase to be completed by October 25, deadlines set for different zones; check details here
Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida is likely be completed till November
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Preparations for the inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida are in full swing. Officials have indicated that the mega project could be formally inaugurated in November. According to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), nearly 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed, and the first phase is expected to be fully ready by October 25. Finishing and deep cleaning are currently underway across the premises.

When will the Noida International Airport be completed?

The airport authority has set staggered deadlines for different zones. The forecourt, check-in, security hold, boarding gates, and departure flow areas are targeted for completion by October 20, while the works for arrival and departure halls are already finished. The construction of passenger boarding bridges is likely to be completed by the end of September. Key infrastructure, including the fire station, airline offices, cargo terminal, runway, and ATC tower, has already been completed, marking a significant step toward operational readiness.

According to officials, work on the arrival-departure road, including a 100-meter stretch leading to the airport, is also being fast-tracked. Car parking facilities are scheduled to be completed by October 25.

The Yamuna Authority CEO said that once construction is completed, time will be sought from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the inauguration. Following the ceremony, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct inspections and provide clearances before granting the aerodrome license required for commercial flight operations, he said.

Jewar Airport, touted to be one of the largest in north India, is expected to transform connectivity in the National Capital Region. Its operation will provide a major boost to both passengers and industries, who have been eagerly awaiting the facility’s opening. The Noida International Airport is being built in four phases. The first phase, costing Rs 10,056 crore, is designed to cater to 12 million passengers annually, and will have one runway and one terminal building. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid Trump's tariff threats? Report claims...
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent 'secret letter' to India to mend ties amid...
From Badrinath Temple to Meenakshi Temple: 6 temples in India believed to be protected by divine energy
6 temples in India believed to be protected by divine energy
DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet
DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding a
Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online
Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where t
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt makes BOLD statement, calls ‘Delhi better than Chicago’ due to…, watch video
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt makes BOLD statement, calls ‘Delhi...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE