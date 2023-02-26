Noida Airport news: India's largest airport to be developed as international transit hub, check details (Photo: Twitter/Noida Airport)

The work on the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida is in full swing. The airport, soon to be the largest in India, is likely to open by September 2024.

Amid this, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) is mulling developing the airport into a transit hub for the international flights of Asia-Pacific countries including Japan, Australia and Singapore, reports suggest.

For the unversed, in a transit hub, international airlines halt for hours before they take off to another country. If the Noida Airport declares a transit hub, then it will attract more air traffic.

As per the NIAL sources, a letter has been written to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in this regard, seeking permission to execute the plan, New Indian Express reported.

According to reports, the airport management has already started discussions with Indian and foreign airlines regarding the issue. Companies such as Indigo, Air Asia, Air India and Vistara have shown their interest in making Noida Airport a transit hub.

READ | Meet Ujala alias 'Robinhood', Jaguar thief who robbed rich people in Pune, did charity in Bihar, got arrested in Punjab

Recently, UP Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that the first phase of the Noida Airport is likely to open for public in September 2024.

Flughafen Zurich AG, the operator of Zurich Airport in Switzerland is building the airport and will operate it for 40 years. Once completed, the airport will be an alternative to IGI Airport in Delhi.