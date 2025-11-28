FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Noida Airport launch by December 15? CM Yogi Adityanath reviews site, DGCA approval expected by...

The aerodrome licence, which is the final regulatory approval from DGCA, is likely to come by December 4.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 03:47 PM IST

Noida news: Noida International Airport at Jewar is a much-awaited project in Delhi-NCR, which will reduce the burden on Delhi Airport once fully operational. The Noida Airport is now just days away from securing its aerodrome licence from the aviation regulator DGCA. It will be ready for inauguration by December 15, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was informed on Thursday during a visit to Jewar. It was his second visit in three weeks to take stock of progress at the airport. He also held a high-level meeting with senior officials.

Final regulatory by DGCA

The aerodrome licence, which is the final regulatory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is likely to come by December 4, TOI reported. Before that, a final security inspection by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is due.

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Noida Airport site

CM Adityanath inspected the domestic terminal, the proposed inauguration venue, security management systems, traffic arrangements, and various construction activities at the greenfield airport, the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said.

Following the inspection, the chief minister held a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, senior officials from the Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, CISF, Airport Authority of India, NIAL, district administration, police and the construction agency. He directed officials to urgently coordinate with security agencies and complete all pending compliance work, according to an official present in the meeting.

Noida Airport commercial operations

Passenger operations are expected to begin in the near future, though the government has not yet announced a revised inauguration schedule.

READ | Mukesh Ambani makes BIG announcement, set to invest Rs 98000 crore in Andhra Pradesh to build...

Noida International Airport

The Noida International Airport, coming up in Jewar under a public-private partnership model, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase spans around 1,300 hectares with one runway and a terminal building. Once completed across four phases, it will cover nearly 5,000 hectares, making it India's largest airport in terms of area.

