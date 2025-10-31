FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals to meet sixth time in 2025 - Check tournament details

Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...

This TV star took sanyaas after family lost everything in bank scam: 'I beg for food, live in...'

Halloween Horror in US: Massive terror attack averted in Michigan, multiple suspects arrested

Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad

Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike st

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airpor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

Noida Airport inauguration: The test verifies the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 09:00 PM IST

Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Noida news: The inauguration of Noida International Airport is inching closer as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed at the airport on Friday. This crucial test is conducted before any new airport becomes operational. It verifies the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance," it read.

What is a calibration flight?

According to officials, a calibration flight is a specialised test operation designed to ensure that the airport's Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and air navigation equipment function in accordance with international safety standards.

What happens during the test?

During the exercise, specially equipped aircraft fly at varying altitudes and angles to assess the strength, stability, and precision of signals transmitted by ground systems. The process involves flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) specialists working in coordination, the statement said.

"AAI's calibration aircraft are fitted with advanced measurement instruments that capture real-time data during the flight. This data is meticulously analysed to identify and correct any technical deviations, ensuring the highest level of system accuracy," it said.

 

 

First phase of Noida International Airport

In the first phase, the airport will cover over 1,334 hectares of land with one runway, one terminal building, and a passenger capacity of 12 million annually, according to officials. The project would eventually be completed in four different phases and ultimately have five runways and a passenger capacity of 300 million annually, they added.

READ | Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike stunt in Ahmedabad
Tiku Talsania-Manasi Parekh land in legal trouble, booked for performing bike st
Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Happy Halloween 2025: Top 10+ wishes, quotes to share with your loved ones
Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH
Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airpor
India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals to meet sixth time in 2025 - Check tournament details
India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals
Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from Class...
Education Ministry's BIG move as it plans to introduce AI in schools from...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE