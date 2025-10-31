Noida Airport inauguration soon, calibration flight successfully lands at airport, WATCH

Noida Airport inauguration: The test verifies the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems.

Noida news: The inauguration of Noida International Airport is inching closer as a calibration flight by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully landed at the airport on Friday. This crucial test is conducted before any new airport becomes operational. It verifies the accuracy of the airport's navigation and communication systems, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The successful completion of the calibration flight marks a major step forward for Jewar airport, bringing it closer to meeting international aviation safety standards and expediting the process of securing operational clearance," it read.

What is a calibration flight?

According to officials, a calibration flight is a specialised test operation designed to ensure that the airport's Instrument Landing System (ILS), radar, and air navigation equipment function in accordance with international safety standards.

What happens during the test?

During the exercise, specially equipped aircraft fly at varying altitudes and angles to assess the strength, stability, and precision of signals transmitted by ground systems. The process involves flight inspectors, technical engineers, and air traffic control (ATC) specialists working in coordination, the statement said.

"AAI's calibration aircraft are fitted with advanced measurement instruments that capture real-time data during the flight. This data is meticulously analysed to identify and correct any technical deviations, ensuring the highest level of system accuracy," it said.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A calibration flight of the Airports Authority of India landed at the Noida International Greenfield Airport, Jewar



Jewar BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh says, "Today is a historic day for Jewar, as the calibration flight landed at Noida International… pic.twitter.com/T5JONZz17A — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2025

First phase of Noida International Airport

In the first phase, the airport will cover over 1,334 hectares of land with one runway, one terminal building, and a passenger capacity of 12 million annually, according to officials. The project would eventually be completed in four different phases and ultimately have five runways and a passenger capacity of 300 million annually, they added.