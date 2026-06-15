Noida Airport commercial operation begins: 'Young pilot', farmers take off from Jewar; Watch

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off a special civil flight from the Noida International Airport, carrying the farmers who gave their land for the Airport's construction.

Noida International Airport in Jewar marked a significant milestone in India's aviation infrastructure development as commercial flight operations officially commenced on Monday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the operations at the airport, which is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR).

Noida Airport commercial operation begins: First flight, carrying farmers, takes off

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flaggs off a special civil flight from the Noida International Aiport, carrying the farmers who gave their land for the Airport's construction.



The flight will land in Lucknow where the farmers will… pic.twitter.com/jx1sHoNuac — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

The first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived at the airport from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. After its arrival in Jewar, the flight continued onward to Bengaluru, where it was scheduled to land at 11:05 am. The passengers of the flight include farmers who gave their land for the airport. They will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised in the city, according to ANI.

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | Noida International Airport's first commercial flight takes off for Lucknow.



The passengers of the flight include farmers who gave their land for the airport. They will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised in the city.



(Pics and Video: Jewar… pic.twitter.com/jRomgrEC3u — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

Also, a young girl dressed up as a pilot, ready to take off on her first flight from Jewar, took the spotlight.

#WATCH | Jewar, UP | A young passenger dressed up as a pilot arrives at the Noida International Airport in Jewar travelling on the first commercial flight to land at the Airport. pic.twitter.com/OskKrkCvR2 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

The delegation, including 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh.

About Noida International Airport

The Jewar airport is a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), representing a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

The airport has been developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, complementing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

(With inputs from ANI)