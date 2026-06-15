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Noida Airport commercial operation begins: 'Young pilot', farmers take off from Jewar; Watch

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu flagged off a special civil flight from the Noida International Airport, carrying the farmers who gave their land for the Airport's construction.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 10:18 AM IST

Noida Airport commercial operation begins: 'Young pilot', farmers take off from Jewar; Watch
Noida International Airport commercial operation begins( Source:ANI)
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Noida International Airport in Jewar marked a significant milestone in India's aviation infrastructure development as commercial flight operations officially commenced on Monday. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated the operations at the airport, which is expected to emerge as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR).

Noida Airport commercial operation begins: First flight, carrying farmers, takes off

The first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived at the airport from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. After its arrival in Jewar, the flight continued onward to Bengaluru, where it was scheduled to land at 11:05 am. The passengers of the flight include farmers who gave their land for the airport. They will meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a programme organised in the city, according to ANI.

Also, a young girl dressed up as a pilot, ready to take off on her first flight from Jewar, took the spotlight. 

The delegation, including 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh.

About Noida International Airport

The Jewar airport is a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), representing a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

The airport has been developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, complementing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

(With inputs from ANI)

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