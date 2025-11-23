Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

The work on Noida Airport is nearing completion and simultaneously work is ongoing to connect it with various regions in UP and the surrounding states. NIA has signed an agreement with UPSRTC to start buses on major routes in the state to connect these regions with the airport.

The work on Noida Airport is nearing completion and simultaneously work is ongoing to connect it with various regions in UP and the surrounding states. And now, to connect Noida airport with major cultural, religious, and industrial cities of UP, the authority will soon start running buses on these routes. These also include direct bus services which will facilitate people to travel from any city to directly reach Noida Airport.

Who will be benefited from bus services on Noida airport routes?

For this purpose, Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed an agreement with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Under this, traveling to and from the airport will become easier for passengers from major cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Hathras. This will reduce passengers' dependence on private vehicles to reach their destination, making public transport a viable option.

The Noida-Mathura-Vrindavan-Noida International Airport route will prove to be a significant relief for religious tourism. NIA-Agra-NIA offers direct access to the Taj city of Agra. NIA-Hathras-NIA provides direct bus operations and seamless connectivity to major educational and industrial hubs.

Apart from the immediate areas, bus services will also be extended to other cities in the region, including Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hapur, Hathras, Moradabad, and Shikohabad, ensuring last-mile connectivity for passengers.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said, "This partnership with UPSRTC will take passenger convenience to new heights. Our goal is to ensure seamless, comfortable, and reliable ground connectivity to and from the airport. This initiative reflects our commitment to regional integration and accessibility, even before we welcome our first passengers."

This agreement will help connect the airport directly to more than 25 cities across 4 states, creating a multimodal transportation network for domestic and international passengers. In its initial phase, the airport will handle 12 million passengers per annum with one runway and one terminal. Upon completion of Phase 4, its capacity will expand to 70 million passengers per annum, establishing it as a major aviation hub in the region.