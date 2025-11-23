FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn’t they pay Aishwarya enough to...'

Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details

Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeIndia

INDIA

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

The work on Noida Airport is nearing completion and simultaneously work is ongoing to connect it with various regions in UP and the surrounding states. NIA has signed an agreement with UPSRTC to start buses on major routes in the state to connect these regions with the airport.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details
Buses to Noida airport will soon start from major cities
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The work on Noida Airport is nearing completion and simultaneously work is ongoing to connect it with various regions in UP and the surrounding states. And now, to connect Noida airport with major cultural, religious, and industrial cities of UP, the authority will soon start running buses on these routes. These also include direct bus services which will facilitate people to travel from any city to directly reach Noida Airport. 

Who will be benefited from bus services on Noida airport routes?

For this purpose, Noida International Airport (NIA) has signed an agreement with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Under this, traveling to and from the airport will become easier for passengers from major cities like Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Hathras. This will reduce passengers' dependence on private vehicles to reach their destination, making public transport a viable option.

The Noida-Mathura-Vrindavan-Noida International Airport route will prove to be a significant relief for religious tourism. NIA-Agra-NIA offers direct access to the Taj city of Agra. NIA-Hathras-NIA provides direct bus operations and seamless connectivity to major educational and industrial hubs.

Apart from the immediate areas, bus services will also be extended to other cities in the region, including Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hapur, Hathras, Moradabad, and Shikohabad, ensuring last-mile connectivity for passengers.

Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann said, "This partnership with UPSRTC will take passenger convenience to new heights. Our goal is to ensure seamless, comfortable, and reliable ground connectivity to and from the airport. This initiative reflects our commitment to regional integration and accessibility, even before we welcome our first passengers."

This agreement will help connect the airport directly to more than 25 cities across 4 states, creating a multimodal transportation network for domestic and international passengers. In its initial phase, the airport will handle 12 million passengers per annum with one runway and one terminal. Upon completion of Phase 4, its capacity will expand to 70 million passengers per annum, establishing it as a major aviation hub in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke
First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts
1st pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE