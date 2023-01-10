Search icon
Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway's lanes to be increased due to Jewar Airport; details

Yamuna Expressway news, Noida-Greater Noida news: The height of the barriers will be made 2.78 metre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:28 PM IST

Greater Noida news: The Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida with Agra. (Representational)

Due to the intense pressure of vehicles, the authorities have decided to add two more lanes on the Yamuna Expressway. A detailed project report will be soon prepared over it. According to reports, the authorities will also increase the height of the crash beam barriers so that vehicles don't fall off the expressway in case of an accident. After the new addition, Yamuna Expressway will have eight lanes.

The Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida with Agra. It is 165 kilometers long. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had inaugurated the expressway on 9 August 2012. Rs 12,839 crore were spent on the project.

When the expressway was being made, it was thought that two lanes would be added to the road when more than 32,000 vehicles start playing on it daily.

Yamuna Authroity's CEO Dr Arunveer Singh told Hindustan that around 30000 and 32000 vehicles ply on the expressway daily.

On Monday, the authorities met with the JP Infratech Limited's officials. It was decided that two lanes will be added to the six-lane expressway. The company will bear the expense of the project.

The lanes will be added to absorb the pressure of vehicles that will increase because of the Noida International Airport, Jewar. The airport will be opened in 2024.

Meanwhile, the height of the barriers will be made 2.78 metres to comply with NHAI's recommendations. 

