Forty-two elderly people were rescued from an "illegal" old-age home after a police raid at the institution found some women tied up, many residents without clothes, and others in "basement-like" rooms, officials said. During a raid conducted on Thursday in the presence of members from the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission and the State Welfare Department, the old-age home was found in a deplorable condition, they said.

Meenakshi Bharala, a women's commission member, said the Anand Niketan Vridha Seva Ashram at C-5, Sector 55, Noida, was an illegal old-age home. "During the raid, an elderly woman was found tied up while other elderly people were locked in basement-like rooms," she said.

Some men did not even have clothes, while many elderly women were found in half-clad condition, Bharala said. "This old-age home is completely illegal. There were 42 elderly people living in the ashram, out of which three elderly people will be shifted to an old-age home run by the social welfare department on Friday, and the rest will be shifted to other government-approved old-age homes in the next five days", she added.

Bharala said the old-age home will be sealed with the help of the administration.

