Noida: 24-year-old model dies after lighting truss falls on her during fashion show, probe underway

Model dies in Noida Film City

A fashion show was being held at a studio in Noida's Film City when a lighting truss fell unexpectedly striking a 24-year-old model during the show. Another person was injured in the occurrence and has been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27, Noida.

The model's body has been taken into police custody for postmortem examinations. As per authorities, the incident happened at 1:30 pm on Sunday. The fashion show was being organized in a studio located within Film City, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sector-20 police station.

The victim was identified as Vanshika Chopra, a 24-year-old model residing in the Divyansh Flora Housing Society of Greater Noida West.

Reports suggest that the authorities did not have proper permission from the police to conduct the event. No formal complaint has been filed as of now by the victim's relatives.

