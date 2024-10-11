After Ratan Tata's death, Noel Tata emerged as the key figure to succeed the veteran industrialist

The board of Tata Trusts unanimously decided to appoint Noel Tata as its chairman on Friday. After Ratan Tata's death, he emerged as the key figure to succeed the veteran industrialist. With the death of Ratan Tata in Mumbai on Wednesday, the $165 billion Tata Group faced the significant task of appointing a new leader. Noel, Ratan Tata's half-brother, was widely seen as the frontrunner for the role.

Noel Tata has built a strong presence within the Tata Group. He currently serves on the boards of major trusts, including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which hold considerable influence over Tata Sons and the Tata Group. Since 2014, he has also been chairman of Trent Ltd, the group's fast-growing apparel retailer. Under his leadership, Trent’s shares have surged by over 6,000%, making it one of Tata’s most successful businesses in recent years.

In addition to his role at Trent, Noel became vice chairman of Titan Company in 2018 and vice chairman of Tata Steel in 2022.

He previously led Tata International Ltd from 2010 to 2021, boosting the firm's revenue from $500 million to over $3 billion.

Known for his low-profile leadership, Noel Tata contrasts with Ratan Tata’s more public-facing approach. He has remained largely behind the scenes, focusing on international operations and retail, while quietly making significant contributions to the group’s success.

Noel’s children, Maya, Neville, and Leah, are also involved in family charities, deepening the family’s connection to the Tata legacy. Noel Tata is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the next chapter of this global business empire.