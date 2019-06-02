Nobody in the North is learning Malayalam or Tamil: Shashi Tharoor on 'Hindi imposition' row

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader, said on Sunday, rather than disowning the idea of the three-language formula, it needs to be implemented in a better way.

Tharoor's comments comes in the wake of the recent controversy in Tamil Nadu over the Draft National Education Policy which promotes Hindi as the mandatory third language in schools all over the country.

Tharoor pointed out that the three language formula dates back to the mid-1960's but it was never implemented in the right way.

The Draft National Education policy, recommends English and Hindi as languages besides the mother tongue in Non-Hindi speaking states while hindi speaking states should include english and one other language which could be from any other part of the country.

"Most of us in the South learn Hindi as a second language but nobody in the North is learning Malayalam or Tamil," he said to ANI.

Parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, strongly opposed the three language formula’s implementation alleging that Hindi was being thrusted upon the people of their state.

The HRD ministry reacted to the controversy and clarified in a statement that policy made public on Friday is only a draft and will be finalised after paying heed to public feedback and views of state governments.

“Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discrimination against any language,” the ministry press release stated.