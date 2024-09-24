Twitter
Rhythm Wagholikar Drops Pictures Of His Pre-Birthday Night With Friends – A Heartwarming Reunion Planned by Wife Anuja

Driving Excellence in Construction Management: The Journey of Rinkesh Gajera

NOBESITY Surgery Helps Ahmedabad Resident Lose 109 Kg, Transforming Health and Life

'Not scared of...': CM Siddaramaiah vows to fight back after Karnataka HC dismisses petition in MUDA scam

Shaping the Future of AI: Avinash Balakrishnan's Journey Toward Transparent and Trustworthy AI

NOBESITY Surgery Helps Ahmedabad Resident Lose 109 Kg, Transforming Health and Life

Once weighing 255 kg, Parth battled severe health issues, including breathlessness, sleep apnea and mobility challenges.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

NOBESITY Surgery Helps Ahmedabad Resident Lose 109 Kg, Transforming Health and Life
Parth Tolia, a resident of Ahmedabad, has experienced a life-altering transformation after undergoing bariatric surgery at Nobesity Bariatric Surgery Centre in KD Hospital. Once weighing 255 kg, Parth battled severe health issues, including breathlessness, sleep apnea and mobility challenges. A year after his surgery, he has shed 109 kg, now weighing 145 kg, and has regained control of his life.

Before the surgery, Parth’s weight severely limited his daily activities. He had to stop driving as he could no longer fit in his car, and even walking a few steps left him breathless. His diet, which included 7-8 litres of soft drinks and frequent junk food consumption, exacerbated his health problems.

“I felt frustrated and angry all the time. I could not even fit in a chair in the court. Going to the high court was impossible since it involved a lot of walking. When my twins were born in 2019, I could not play or walk with them because I would be out of breath,” said Parth.

In 2021, Parth sought help from Dr. Manish Khaitan, renowned bariatric surgeon and Director of Nobesity Bariatric Surgery Centre at KD Hospital. After thorough consultations, he underwent bariatric surgery, marking the beginning of his remarkable transformation. He spent 23 days at the hospital and was motivated at every step.

Dr. Manish Khaitan emphasised the critical role of holistic care in Parth’s recovery.

“Bariatric surgery is a powerful tool, but it’s only the start. Parth’s dedication to following our comprehensive post-surgery program, including regular follow-ups, dietary changes and physical activity, is what has led to his incredible success. His journey showcases the transformative power of a multidisciplinary approach,” said Dr. Khaitan.

Today, Parth’s life is vastly different. His sleep apnea has improved, and his dependence on junk food and soft drinks has been replaced by a healthier lifestyle.

“I can now walk up 2-3 floors using the stairs, and I fit in any chair or car, even the smallest ones. Most importantly, I can play with my children, something I was never able to do before. I feel like a completely new person,” he said, adding that his transformation journey is not over yet and he aims to reach a weight of 85-90 kg by continuing to follow a healthy lifestyle.

NObesity Bariatric Surgery Centre is the leading Weight Loss Clinic in Ahmedabad, offering personalised weight loss treatments and advanced patient care. Its state-of-the-art surgical equipment, minimally invasive procedures, and a multidisciplinary medical team of bariatric specialists are led by Dr. Khaitan, a prominent leader among bariatric and laparoscopic surgeons in India. With over 600+ new patients every year and a proven track record of success, it is a trusted choice for treating morbid obesity and metabolic disorders. Its personalised care includes patient education, nutritional counselling and follow-up care to ensure sustainable results.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
