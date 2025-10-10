Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?

Many renowned personalities from across the globe have received the prestigious peace award over the past century. Several Indians also feature on the coveted list of awardees, but do you know who they are?

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

Nobel Peace Prize: Did you know THESE Indians have won the prestigious award?
The Nobel Prize is named after Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.
In a big snub to US president Donald Trump, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for this year. There had been much buzz that Trump might get the esteemed award for his attempts to stop conflicts around the world, with several countries nominating the 79-year-old American leader. In its announcement, the Norwegian Nobel Committee hailed Machado for being a "key, unifying figure" against a "brutal" Venezuelan state. Many renowned personalities from across the globe have received the prestigious peace award over the past century. Several Indians also feature on the list of awardees, but do you know who they are?

Mother Teresa

Born in North Macedonia to Albanian parents, Catholic nun Mother Teresa lived and worked in India for the most of her life. She founded the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata (then known as Calcutta), serving the poorest of the poor, and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She gained widespread international recognition for her service to the destitute, dying, and diseased. Also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Mother Teresa died in 1997 at the age of 87.

Kailash Satyarthi

An engineer-turned-child rights activist, 71-year-old Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he was jointly awarded with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai. Satyarthi has helped rescue more than 80,000 children from slavery, trafficking, and hazardous work through his organisations which include the Bachpan Bachao Andolan. He has been advocating for children's right to education and freedom since 1980.

What about the Dalai Lama?

Tenzin Gyatso or the 14th Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989. A Tibetan spiritual leader, he has lived in exile in India since 1959, but is not an Indian citizen.

Did Mahatma Gandhi receive Nobel Peace Prize?

Despite being nominated several times, Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace Prize -- a controversial decision of the Nobel Committee. Gandhi remains one of the most famous peace advocates without a Nobel Prize.

