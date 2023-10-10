Headlines

India

India

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Amartya Sen's daughter and actor Nandana Dev Sen denied news about her father's demise.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 06:23 PM IST

Fake news went viral about Nobel prize winner economist Amartya Sen's demise on Tuesday evening. This comes after news agency PTI tweeted about Sen's death quoting an unverified X account of Nobel prize winner in economics Claudia Goldin. After the tweet, Sen's daughter and actor Nandana Dev Sen denied news about her father's demise. 

PTI then deleted the tweet. In a separate tweet, it said, "Deleting tweet on Amartya Sen based on a post from an unverified account in the name of Claudia Goldin. Actor Nandana Dev Sen denies news of death of her father, Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen."

Sen is an economist and philosopher, who since 1972 has taught and worked in the UK and the US. He was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 1998 and India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, the following year for his contribution to welfare economics.

