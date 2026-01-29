FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
No woman is safe: Delhi Police commando beaten to death by husband

No woman is safe: Delhi Police commando beaten to death by husband

HomeIndia

INDIA

No woman is safe: Delhi Police commando beaten to death by husband

A woman constable, posted as a commando in the SWAT unit of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, died om January 27 five days after being brutally assaulted by her husband. She died at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 04:43 PM IST

No woman is safe: Delhi Police commando beaten to death by husband
A woman SWAT commando in Delhi Police died after being brutally assaulted over dowry
A woman constable, posted as a commando in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, died om January 27 five days after being brutally assaulted by her husband. She died at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. 

The 27-year-old woman constable's final moments were chilling allegedly marked by her screams, a last call to her brother, her husband’s confession to murder and the assault that followed it. The assault allegedly took place over financial matter. 

What happened to the victim? 

She was brutally beaten with a metal dumbbell. During the assault, the head of the deceased, identified as Kajal, was smashed at the door of her home in Dwarka Mor, southwest Delhi. After the assault she was taken to a private hospital in Dwarka where the doctors declared her brain dead. She also sustained severe head injuries. Two days before her death, the victim was shifted to another private hospital in Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, where she died after sustaining several injuries at around 6 am on January 27, reported Hindustan Times. 

How did the incident unfold? 

After assaulting her due to a dispute regarding domestic issues and dowry demands, Ankur (28-year-old Kajal’s husband) allegedly made a phone call to Kajal’s brother, soon after the incident. Ankur had told Nikhil that he killed his sister, police said, after recording the victim’s statement. 

While speaking to the HT, Nikhil unfolded the incident in detail and said that around 10 pm on January 22, Ankur called him to tell him that his sister was arguing with him. Then abruptly Kajal took the phone to explain her side of the story and what actually happened, and suddenly before she could speak much, Ankur snatched it back. He then asked Nikhil to record the conversation and said he was going to kill her. 

“My sister took the phone and tried to explain what had happened. Chaudhary got offended by some remarks she made. He snatched the phone and asked me to record the conversation as evidence, saying he was going to kill my sister. I then heard her screaming before the call got disconnected,” Nikhil told HT. 

Nikhil further said that five minutes after the call was cut, Ankur called again to tell his brother-in-law that he had killed his sister and asked him to come and claim the body. “When I reached Delhi around midnight, his family had already arrived and he had admitted my sister to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brain dead,” Nikhil added. 

