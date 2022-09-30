'No VIP culture in Modi era': PM's convoy stops to give way to ambulance in Gujarat

Image Source: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has always fought against the VIP or Lal Batti culture in the country, set an example on Friday when he instructed his convoy to halt to make way for an ambulance.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, has said unequivocally that there is no VIP culture in his government's tenure. In a viral video, PM Modi's carcade stops to allow an ambulance to pass while traveling from Ahemdabad to Gandhinagar on Friday.

The video of the incident was shared by a BJP leader.

“On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's cascade stops to give way to an ambulance. No VIP Culture in the Modi era,” BJP leader Rutvij Patel wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's carcade stops to give way to an ambulance.



No VIP Culture in the Modi era pic.twitter.com/rCtiF0VVaJ September 30, 2022

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently criticized the VIP culture in India, said that EPI (every person is important) should replace the VIP and urged Indians to remove the VIP attitude.

"Every person has value and importance," PM Modi had said.

Notably, it was under PM Modi’s leadership that the practice of using red beacons, long considered a symbol of VIP culture was done away with.

