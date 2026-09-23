No UPI Day: Why are Indore traders protesting against digital payments?

‘No UPI Day’ was observed in Indore as traders protested against proposed MDR charges on high-value transactions. Know their key demands.

Traders in Madhya Pradesh's Indore observed 'No UPI Day' on Wednesday, September 23, to protest against the proposed 0.4 percent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. Many shopkeepers covered their QR scanners with black cloth and even put posters outside their shops as part of the protest.

Why are traders protesting?

The protest was led by the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce, with around 125 trader organisations supporting the call in the city. Akshay Jain, president of the Indore Retail Garment Association and joint secretary of the Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the protest was supported by around 125 trader organisations.

''Today, we are holding a symbolic protest. The Ahilya Chamber of Commerce has announced 'No UPI Day'. Around 125 trade organisations have supported the call, and all of them are conducting cash transactions today. The purpose of the protest was to draw the government's attention to the concerns of traders and to try to understand our request. If you impose any kind of surcharge, it will add to the cost, and when the cost increases, inflation will rise. We are in favour of ensuring that inflation does not increase,'' he said.

They even argued that businesses with limited profit margins could find it difficult to absorb the additional expense.

Will cash era return?

Several protesters even warned they would be forced to return to cash payments for transactions above Rs 2,000 if MDR is not removed, saying that traders would accept the payment until October 15 and not beyond that.

Reportedly, traders claimed that they would mainly target transactions above Rs 2,000 only, while payments below Rs 2,000 would continue to be accepted through UPI.