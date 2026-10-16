No unknown number on your phone now: Telecoms asked to display callers name

The Department of Telecommunications has directed telecom operators to roll out Calling Name Presentation from November 1, allowing users to see the caller’s registered name along with the phone number on incoming domestic calls.

The system is designed to identify callers even when their numbers have not been saved. (Image credit: Twitter)

Starting November 1, incoming domestic calls will show both the caller’s phone number and name on the recipient’s screen under the new Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) system.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued the directive on October 13, making the service applicable to all telecom operators holding a licence or authorisation to provide access services across service areas.

The system is designed to identify callers even when their numbers have not been saved in the recipient’s contact list.

If a number is already saved, the name stored by the recipient will continue to appear. For an unknown number, the phone will display the name associated with that number in the telecom operator’s records.

What will happen when someone calls from abroad?

International calls will be identified separately. Instead of displaying the caller’s name, incoming calls from outside India will show the words “International Call”.

The measure is aimed at making it easier for users to distinguish domestic calls from calls originating overseas.

Which telecom networks will support CNAP?

The new system will initially be implemented on 4G and newer wireless networks. Telecom operators including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have already conducted trials of the name presentation service on wireless terrestrial networks, according to the DoT order.

The government may consider extending CNAP to 2G, 3G and landline connections at a later stage.

How will the caller name be identified?

Telecom companies will have to maintain updated databases connecting subscribers’ names with their registered phone numbers. When a person makes a call, the recipient’s network will obtain the caller’s registered name from the relevant telecom operator’s database.

This means the name displayed for an unsaved number will come from the operator’s subscriber records rather than from the recipient’s contact list.

Operators cannot permanently retain fetched names

The DoT has instructed telecom companies to follow a “security-by-design” approach while implementing CNAP.

Under the rules, the name retrieved for an incoming call must be deleted immediately after the call ends. Operators cannot retain the fetched information.

Telecom companies must also ensure that their networks and databases can process the name requests quickly enough without affecting call quality.

What happens with business and bulk connections?

Corporate and bulk mobile connections may be allowed to display a preferred name instead of the subscriber name stored in the operator’s records. However, the preferred name cannot be chosen freely.

It must match a trademark registered in the subscriber’s name or a trade name that has been verified through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.

Who will not see the caller’s name?

Subscribers who have activated Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) will not have their names displayed to people they call.

Telecom operators will also be required to establish systems through which consumers can report and resolve complaints related to CNAP within a specified time.

CNAP follows TRAI recommendations

The DoT’s latest directive follows recommendations made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on February 23, 2024.

The rollout is intended to provide users with more information about incoming calls while maintaining safeguards around subscriber data and privacy.