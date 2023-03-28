Search icon
No turban, mask on: Amritpal Singh’ latest CCTV footage, believed to be from Delhi market; watch

Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is seen without a turban, wearing a mask and dark sunglasses as he walks through a market as manhunt for the fugitive preacher entered day 10.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

No turban, mask on: Amritpal Singh' latest CCTV footage, believed to be from Delhi market; watch
Amritpal Singh is alleged new CCTV footage | Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Manhunt for fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh entered the tenth day on Tuesday. A new CCTV video has emerged in a series of spottings where Amritpal Singh is allegedly seen with his key aide Papalpreet Singh walking through a market. He is seen without a turban, wearing a mask and dark sunglasses. The new video which is being widely shared on social media is believed to be from a market in Delhi. 

The CCTV footage is undated. It shows Papalpreet Singh carrying a bag and walking behind the disguised fugitive. No official statement has been released by Punjab Police on the fresh CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh till now. 

First-image
