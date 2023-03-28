No turban, mask on: Amritpal Singh’ latest CCTV footage, believed to be from Delhi market; watch

Amritpal Singh is alleged new CCTV footage | Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab

Manhunt for fugitive pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh entered the tenth day on Tuesday. A new CCTV video has emerged in a series of spottings where Amritpal Singh is allegedly seen with his key aide Papalpreet Singh walking through a market. He is seen without a turban, wearing a mask and dark sunglasses. The new video which is being widely shared on social media is believed to be from a market in Delhi.

The CCTV footage is undated. It shows Papalpreet Singh carrying a bag and walking behind the disguised fugitive. No official statement has been released by Punjab Police on the fresh CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh till now.