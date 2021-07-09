No traces of coronavirus found in river Ganga, government study shows

The samples were collected from Kannuj, Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad, Patna and Chhapra. The study was conducted in two phases

\The second wave of Covid-19 took a bad hit in India especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. People had run out of places to cremate the bodies of their loved ones. In order to get rid of them, many ended up throwing the bodies in the river Ganga.

After this, there was speculation whether the water of Ganga was left contaminated and might have contracted the coronavirus from the dead people. People were scared to go back into the water with the fear of contracting the virus from the water.

Recently, a government-directed study found no traces of novel coronavirus in Ganga waters after dead bodies were fished out from the river in some districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the peak of the second wave.

The study was conducted by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR’s) Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Lucknow, the Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control boards.

The virological department extracted the RNA of the virus through water and later tested it for RT-PCR to determine the viral load in the water body.

The samples were collected from Kannuj, Unnao, Kanpur, Hamirpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Balia, Buxar, Ghazipur, Patna and Chhapra. The study was conducted in two phases.