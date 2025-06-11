This unique train in India has been operating for more than seven decades, serving passengers without any ticket fee.

Ticket is mandatory for travel by train in almost every station in India. It serves as authorisation to board the train and travel between boarding point to destination. Without a valid ticket, passengers face penalties or difficulty boarding and reaching their destination. Indian railways offer various trains, more than 13000 every day; and ticket types for seamless travel, however, there is one train which does not charge any ticket fee and has been serving passengers for free for the last 75 years. Passengers can travel comfortably on this train without a ticket and will not be fined either. It is the Bhakra-Nangal train.

Bhakra Nangal Train is a unique train in India that has been operating for seven decades serving passengers without any charge. It is the only train in the country that offers free travel. It was initially built to primarily help workers transport material during the Bhakra Nangal Dam construction, which brought electricity to millions of homes across five states. Now, it has been operational for a 13-kilometer route connecting Nangal in Punjab and Bhakra in Himachal Pradesh.

The Bhakra-Nangal train offers scenic views as passengers commute from Nangal departing at 7:05 am and 3:05 pm, covering 27.3 km in 30 minutes through picturesque Shivaliks. It runs twice daily passing through two horse-shoe-shaped tunnels, crossing a 158.5-meter high rail-cum-road bridge with stops at Labour Hut, Barmala, Nahla, and Olinda before reaching Bhakra Dam. Nearly 100-120 passengers including local villagers, and school children, travel daily by this train. The last of the lot, all non-BBMB employees get off as the train reaches to its final stop, the Bhakra Dam.

This unique train features wooden coaches with beam-shaped benches. Originally designed in Karachi, it is formed using repurposed Colonial furniture. The US-made diesel engine powers the train, with 400 horsepower. The train operator sees three engines alternate duty, capable of pulling 9-10 coaches. For 75 years, the train has been a favourite daily commute for locals, and school children.