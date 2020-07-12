No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit

Rajasthan is witnessing swift political developments that have alarmed the ruling Congress party in the state. While the party is appearing to be in deep trouble after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused BJP of trying to topple his government, Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no threat to the government in state.

In his report, Pandey mentioned that all Congress MLAs in the state are in touch with the senior leaders of the party.

However, the report mentioned that there is some resentment of the MLAs that will be taken care of.

Speculations are rife that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is unhappy with Gehlot and he is in Delhi along with his loyalist MLAs to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Pilot on Saturday arrived in Delhi and has sought time for meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.

Congress MLA P.R. Meena, who is said to be a member from the Pilot group, had sought to meet Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the "step-motherly treatment given to them by the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan", the sources added.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrested two people on Saturday in connection with alleged attempts to destabilise state government. It has now sent a notice to Pilot seeking his availability for recording his statement in the case.

In the report, Pandey added that Pilot is also angry because he is afraid of losing the post of Rajasthan Congress president. It may be noted that Pilot has been Rajasthan Congress president since 2014 and the 2018 assembly elections were fought under his leadership.

However, Congress decided to appoint Gehlot as the chief minister. The decision upset pilot, who played a crucial role in reviving the party following its worst defeat in the state in the 2013 state assembly elections.