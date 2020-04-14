No, the Indian army hasn't been deployed in Gujarat to enforce lockdown

The army also dismissed reports about alleged instructions to its jawaans on leave and others who are retiring from the service.

The Indian Army on Tuesday debunked rumours that claimed that its personnel have been deployed in Gujarat to enforcing the lockdown.

"Fake and incorrect news found published in print media about Army deployment in Gujarat and instructions given to Army personnel on leave and due for retirement under present circumstances. Media is requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources only prior to publication," a post shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army read.

Ever since the government announced the lockdown, several incidents of fake news and rumours have been doing the rounds. The Press Information Bureau has specifically launched a portal to fact-check such information.