No talks with Pakistan, Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Shah asked whether terrorism has ever benefited anyone as the menace has claimed 42,000 lives since the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday ruled out holding any dialogue with Pakistan and asserted that the Modi government will wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and make it the most peaceful place in the country.

Addressing a rally in Baramulla, Shah asked whether terrorism has ever benefited anyone as the menace has claimed 42,000 lives since the 1990s in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also blamed the families of the Abdullahs (National Conference), Muftis (PDP) and Nehru-Gandhi (Congress) for the alleged underdevelopment of Jammu and Kashmir as they ruled the erstwhile state most of the time since the country's independence in 1947. 

"Some people say we should talk to Pakistan. Why should we talk to Pakistan? We will not talk. We will talk to the people of Baramulla, we will talk to the people of Kashmir," Shah said. He said the Modi government does not tolerate terrorism and it wants to end and wipe it out.

"We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the most peaceful place in the country," he said.

Shah said some people often talk about Pakistan but he wanted to know how many villages in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have electricity connections.

"We have ensured, in the last three years, that all villages in Kashmir have electricity connection," he added.

Coming down heavily on three political families for the second consecutive day, even taking their names, the home minister alleged that their rules were full of misgovernance, corruption and lack of development.

"Mufti and company, Abdullah and sons and the Congress have done nothing for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Earlier today, Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory.

