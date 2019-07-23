No such request made by PM Modi: S Jaishankar rejects Trump's Kashmir mediation claims in Parliament

Amidst uproar by opposition in the Parliament over US President Donald Trump's claim that PM Modi asked him to mediate in the Kashmir issue, the government has come up with a strong denial. After MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar countered Trump's claim on Twitter hours after US President made the statement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar repeated the stance on the floor of the Parliament.

Addressing the members in Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said, "I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi." Further elaborating on the same point, he said, "It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism."

EAM said that, "The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally.".

#WATCH: EAM S Jaishankar speaks in Rajya Sabha over the statement of US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. He says, "I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by PM Modi..." pic.twitter.com/gWjAa32bMO — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019

However, the opposition is unlikely to be satisfied with Jaishankar's clarification and are demanding PM Modi to address the Parliament to issue a formal clarification.

Meanwhile the Trump administration is busy firefighting after the massive gaffe by US President. The Trump administration has launched a damage control exercise after the President's remarks about mediation on Kashmir, with the State Department on Tuesday saying it was a "bilateral" issue between India and Pakistan, and the US "welcomes" the two countries "sitting down" for talks.

It also said Pakistan taking "sustained and irreversible" steps against terrorism is key to a successful dialogue with India.

"While Kashmir is a bilateral issue for both parties to discuss, the Trump administration welcomes Pakistan and India sitting down and the United States stands ready to assist," a State Department spokesperson told PTI in response to a question if Donald Trump's remarks reflect a change in the country's policy on Kashmir

"We believe the foundation for any successful dialogue between India and Pakistan is based on Pakistan taking sustained and irreversible steps against militants and terrorists on its territory. These actions are in line with Prime Minister (Imran) Khan's stated commitments, and Pakistan's international obligations," the State Department spokesperson said.

"We will continue to support efforts that reduce tensions and create an environment conducive for dialogue. This first and foremost means tackling the menace of terrorism. As the President indicated, we stand ready to assist," the spokesperson said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, the White House said that the US is ready to assist on teh Kashmir issue."As the President made clear, the United States stands ready to assist if requested by both India and Pakistan," a senior administration official told PTI. On Monday, Trump stunned India by saying that Prime Minister Modi, during the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, sought his help in resolving the Kashmir issue.

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject (Kashmir). And he actually said, 'would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'where?' (Modi said) 'Kashmir'," Trump said during his talks with Khan, their first since the latter came to power in August, 2018.

"Because this has been going on for many, many years. I am surprised that how long. It has been going on (for long)," he said, with Khan responding 70 years. "I think they (Indians) would like to see it resolved. I think you would like to see it resolved. And if I can help, I would love to be a mediator. It should be....we have two incredible countries that are very, very smart with very smart leadership, (and they) can't solve a problem like that. But if you would want me to mediate or arbitrate, I would be willing to do that," Trump said.

"So all those issues should be resolved. So, he (Modi) has to ask me the same thing. So maybe we'll speak to him. Or I'll speak to him and we'll see if we can do something," Trump said.

Khan welcomed these remarks. "President, I can tell you that, right now, you would have the prayers of over a billion people if you can mediate and resolve this issue," he said.

With PTI inputs