INDIA

No stops here! THIS is India's first city without any traffic lights

The city has become the first in the country to operate completely without any traffic lights. Residents and travelers seamlessly commute through the city, thanks to its smart planning and innovative infrastructure.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 12:06 AM IST

Kota, which is known as the coaching capital of India, has achieved a rare milestone that no other city in the country has managed. The city in Rajasthan has become India's first to operate completely without any traffic lights. Residents and travelers seamlessly commute through the city, thanks to its smart planning and innovative infrastructure. The Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) of Kota has led this transformation with a vision for traffic that never stops.

How did the city achieve this?

Authorities in the city have made this possible by building a web of interconnected ring roads. This means that vehicles can bypass typically congested intersections, significantly cutting travel time and keeping the traffic moving efficiently. For enhanced mobility, more than two dozen flyovers and underpasses have been constructed at major junctions across the city. This has not only resulted in faster commute, but also fewer accidents and reduced fuel consumption -- thus proving to be more environment-friendly.

Kota as a role model

Kota can effectively prove to be a role model for other cities across the country and the world which struggle with slow traffic and jams on a regular basis. This especially holds true for major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru -- which have gained a reputation for their infamous traffic jams.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
