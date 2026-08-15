No Statue, No Memorial: Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh honours Mahatma Gandhi with a temple

On Independence Day, Gandhi Mandiram in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh stands out as a unique tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Unlike statues, locals built a temple for Bapu at Shanti Nagar Colony.

As the country celebrates Independence Day, the Gandhi Mandiram in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam is once again drawing attention as a special place that keeps the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle alive. In most places, the Father of the Nation is remembered through statues and memorials. But in Srikakulam, people built a temple for Bapu.

The Gandhi Mandiram at Shanti Nagar Colony has become a place where people remember Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom movement and the values he stood for.

Gandhi's 1927 visit to Srikakulam

Mahatma Gandhi's connection with Srikakulam goes back to December 1927. He visited the region and spent several days meeting people and spreading the message of the freedom struggle, khadi and swadeshi. Nearly a century later, his visit is still remembered here.

What’s inside the 50-acre complex?

The Gandhi Mandiram was developed to pass Mahatma Gandhi's message to the next generation. The temple stands inside a park spread over around 50 acres.

Inside the temple: Mahatma Gandhi is shown in a peaceful meditative pose. Scenes from his life and the freedom struggle are displayed. Visitors can also see a depiction of Gandhi using the spinning wheel, along with symbols linked to the national movement. A large statue of Mahatma Gandhi stands on top of the temple.

Sphurthi Vanam

A memorial with statues of 35 freedom fighters and 5 social reformers. It allows visitors to learn about people who made sacrifices for the country and worked for social change.

A 105-foot national flag on the premises adds to the patriotic atmosphere, especially during Independence Day celebrations. The park, with its greenery and peaceful surroundings, has also become a place for people to spend time remembering the freedom movement.

Freedom came with sacrifice

As India celebrates another Independence Day, the Gandhi Mandiram sends a simple message: freedom came with sacrifice, and the values of truth, peace and non-violence should not be forgotten.

For people of Srikakulam, this temple is not just a structure. It is a reminder of Bapu and the thousands who dreamed of a free India. Locals ritually visit the place, remembering the Father of the Nation's connection to this remote coastal district of Andhra Pradesh