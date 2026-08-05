No special Parliament session from August 16-18 for Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills, confirms Centre

Days after rumours of a special Parliament session from August 16 to 18 went viral, the Centre has finally responded. Here's what Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The central government on Wednesday cleared the air that there is no proposal to convene a special Parliament Session from August 16 to 18 to take up the Women's Reservation and the Delimitation Bills. As per a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju confirmed, ''No proposal for special Parliament session from Aug 16 to 18 on Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills.''

Earlier, reports suggested that the PM Narendra Modi-led government is planning to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss and pass the two key legislations, Women's Reservation Bill and Delimitation Bill, following the conclusion of the Monsoon Session on August 13. Now, Rijiju's statement has put an end to such claims that had been circulating on social media and in political circles.

News Alert! No proposal for special Parliament session from Aug 16 to 18 on Women's Reservation and Delimitation bills: Kiren Rijiju to PTI pic.twitter.com/2fFY6shRiy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026

For those late to the story, the proposed bills had earlier failed to get passed through the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session.

Why are the two Bills significant?

On one hand, the Women's Reservation Bill is aimed at providing greater representation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies by reserving a fixed percentage of seats. On the other hand, the Delimitation Bill seeks to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on demographic changes.

Since the Centre has now ruled out reports of a special Parliament Session, there is no official date or timeline for when the two Bills may be taken up again.

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